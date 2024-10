GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a spokesperson with Union Pacific Railroad, 24 train cars derailed Friday in Green Valley on the Union Pacific Railroad south of Continental Road and east of I-10.

The railroad said the incident happened at "around 10:30 a.m."

"No one was injured," the railroad said. "The Green River Fire Department is on scene, along with other local fire departments."

More information will be updated as KGUN 9 receives it.

PHOTO ABOVE IS STOCK