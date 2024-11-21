Sahuarita student facing eight counts of terrorist threats after FBI investigation

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita student is facing eight counts of terrorist threats and disruption of an education institution after an FBI investigation, the Sahuarita Police Department announced in a media release.

On September 14, Sahuarita High School received threatening emails from an unknown sender.

The emails had messages that threatened to “shoot up” Sahuarita High School on September 16.

"The threats caused great concern amongst school officials, parents, students, and the Sahuarita Police Department," SPD said in the release. "Due to the circumstances of the threats, SPD sought assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

The FBI then sent SPD a lead related to the Proton account used and a Sahuarita resident.

SPD then worked with SUSD to help identify a possible suspect.

"The SPD made an arrest of a local juvenile Sahuarita resident for eight counts of terroristic threats and disruption of an education institution," SPD said. "The suspect was booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention Center."