Sahuarita resident arrested on narcotics-related charges

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Sahuarita Police Department, 18-year-old Sahuarita resident, Tristan Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

In October, Sahuarita PD began the narcotics investigation after receiving a tip. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was served on December 27 at a residence on the 900 block of W. Calle Falerno. Multiple items of evidence were seized during the search warrant.

Sahuarita PD is asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact them by calling 911, (520) 351-4900, (520) 344-7000 during business hours or their tip line at (520) 445-7847.