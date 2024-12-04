Sahuarita police seek help locating missing 86-year-old man

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 86-year-old Paul Juhl, who has been reported as an overdue party.

Juhl, a Sahuarita resident, left his home on December 3 around 1:00 p.m. in a silver 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback with Arizona license plate CLX4270.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, green shirt, and jeans. Juhl has no known medical conditions but walks with a cane and wears glasses. Authorities believe he may be disoriented and lost in Tucson.

According to detectives, Juhl’s vehicle was last spotted near Valencia and Venice Roads in Tucson at approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 4. The Sahuarita Police Department is actively investigating his case as an at-risk missing person.

Anyone with information about Juhl’s whereabouts or his vehicle is urged to contact Sahuarita Police by calling 911 immediately.

Authorities are continuing their search and encourage the community to assist in locating Mr. Juhl.