SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Unified School District has announced that the Sahuarita District Auditorium is on lockdown.

Students and staff at the auditorium have been moved to Sahuarita High School nearby.

Tonight's concert at the venue has been canceled.

"Please avoid the area," SUSD said.

