Officers in schools hope to educate students and staff while deterring violence

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — School safety is a top priority in Arizona as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne highlighted school safety numerous times during his annual State of Education speech.

Sahuarita Unified School District currently has four School Resource Officers (SRO) as part of the School Safety Program (SSP).

"Their main focus and priority is building relationships with school staff and students." School Resource Supervisor Jairo Tadeo explains how SROs take a proactive approach to provide students with any resources they may need.

SROs are originally patrol officers but they have volunteered to take on the role of a SRO, Tadeo explained.

Horne began the State of Education speech by addressing safety concerns in schools.

Horne stated, "Those who have been opposing police in the schools need to rethink this issue."

“I think now more than ever is when we need that reassurance not just for students but also their parents to make sure that they’re aware that we do have, what we call, boots on the ground, at the campuses," Tadeo explained.

Manuel Valenzuela has been the Superintendent at Sahuarita Unified School District for 15 years.

"SROs are a visible presence. They're a caring adult. They also deliver appropriate law-related education," Valenzuela explained, "and they provide that front-line support as certified police officers."

"One or two of the officers are funded through the state's School Safety grant, at least one is supported locally through the district, and the most recent one that we have is supported financially by Sahuarita Police Department," Valenzuela said.

“It’s a great thing to be involved with our youth and I came out of this same school district so for me it’s kind of giving back to the community," Tadeo said.

SROs teach students about laws and the legal system during school hours. When school is in session, an SRO is required to be on campus 80% of the time.

Valenzuela has a message for any parents or students who have questions about SROs: "It's one more authentic, caring adult that wants to see you succeed. I would encourage you to reach out, talk to them, say hello because they want to talk to you," Valenzuela said.

Horne said during the speech that "we have an incredible emergency right now" for teachers. For more on what he said about teacher pay, check out our previous story.