Groups come together to address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. Mexico Border

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many organizations gathered in Sahuarita Friday to demonstrate the difference volunteers make in supporting vulnerable migrants.

“I understand the fact that not everybody comes with a good intention but you cannot make general statements, you know. There's more of us that are here, doing the best that we can," Dora Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez came to the United States in 1980. She explains that the community in Tucson inspires her and motivates her to help other people who were once in her shoes.

Athena Kehoe Organizations presenting at the Humanitarian Volunteers Conference

“Giving people aid, giving people water, food… we are not trafficking people. We are helping people," Rodriguez said.

Humane Borders is a nonprofit that provides barrels of water along the Arizona/Mexico border wall.

“So if you find a blue barrel out there, and it has fresh water, it will save your life in 110 degrees," Rodriguez said.

The press conference in Sahuarita aimed to spread awareness about the number of migrant deaths. Humane Borders reports that since 2000, 4,329 men, women, and children have died in the Sonoran Desert.

High numbers of noncitizens crossing the border caused President Biden to sign Presidential Proclamation 10773, which temporarily suspended certain noncitizens from entering the southern border.

From 1998-2018, U.S. Border Patrol reports there were 2,785 migrant deaths in the Tucson border sector.

