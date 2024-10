ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A collision between a car and pedestrian has shut down part of Magee Road just west of Oracle Road in Oro Valley Monday evening, according to a social media post by Oro Valley Police.

Police say via social media that westbound Magee will be closed "for an extended time" for traffic investigators as of about 5:25 p.m.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.