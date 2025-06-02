Tucson Girls Chorus heading to NYC to sing in Carnegie Hall

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A send-off concert took place Sunday afternoon at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church for the Tucson Girls Chorus (TGC) — as they will be heading to New York to sing in Carnegie Hall, a historic concert venue in Manhattan.

Dr. Marcela Molina, TGC Executive and Artistic Director, has been invited to serve as a festival conductor and is bringing her team to share the stage.

TGC Jubilate, Advanced, and Alumnae Choirs will be participating.

"The concert is being organized by National Concerts and they put this big festival in several parts of the country and one of them is in Carnegie Hall. So being the headliner for that is just a huge honor," said Dr. Molina.

According to Dr. Molina, the last time TGC performed in Carnegie Hall was 16 years ago.

"In a bit of a different circumstance. We were one of many choirs. I prepared for a particular piece that was conducted by somebody else with an orchestra, so that's what happened about 16 years ago," Dr. Molina said.

Dr. Molina says the girls are definitely talented and gifted, but what stands out is how hard they work, juggling school, other activities, and still making time for practice.

“To rehearse multiple hours, or at times, multiple times a week to be able to perform at a really high level with really deep artistry and just a lot of commitment to what they’re doing.”

She says over 300 singers from across the country will join them on stage and be a part of the concert.

TGC leaves next Sunday for Philadelphia to begin their tour, and on June 14, they will perform in Carnegie Hall.

Dr. Molina says there's no better way for TGC to start their 40th anniversary.

"In my mind we're actually opening our season with this experience, not closing our season," said Dr. Molina. "So this is just the beginning of expansion and wonderful things that the girls chorus is doing in our community and that is sharing the light into the rest of the world."

You can follow their journey on Instagram and Facebook.