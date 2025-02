ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — 49-year-old Valerie Acevedo-Geraci has been reported as missing by the Oro Valley Police Department.

She is described as 5'4" at 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray North Face sweatshirt, blue checkered "PJ" bottoms, and white Nike shoes with a pink logo.

She might be wearing black sunglasses.

She was last seen in Tucson.

OVPD asks anyone who sees her to call 911 or (520) 229-4900.