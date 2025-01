Update 8:51 p.m.:

The Arizona Department of Public safety said all lanes have reopened.

Original article:

One person is hurt after a crash at Ina and Oracle roads in Oro Valley.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pedestrian was hit around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

DPS said northbound Oracle Road is partially blocked.

Details are limited, but stay with KGUN 9 for updates.