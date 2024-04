ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department says it is looking for 78-year-old Michael Cason, who was last seen Wednesday, April 24 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Cason may be lost. He was last seen driving a blue-gray Subaru station wagon with an Arizona license plate, number BSK9896.

Cason is about 5'10". The car he was driving is pictured below. If you see Cason or the station wagon, OVPD asks you call (520) 229-4900.