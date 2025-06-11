Oro Valley to host free Fourth of July celebration with fireworks, music, and more

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is inviting the community to celebrate Independence Day with an evening of free, family-friendly fun at James D. Kriegh Park.

The annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 4, and wraps up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, games, kids’ crafts and food trucks throughout the evening.

EVENT DETAILS:

Location: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Time: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Live music will be provided by the Lucky Devils Band, a popular cover group playing two sets throughout the night. A beer garden will be available for adults 21 and older.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:



5:00 p.m. – Event opens

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. – Live music (Lucky Devils Band)

7:15 to 7:45 p.m. – Intermission entertainment

7:45 to 8:45 p.m. – Live music continues

9:00 to 9:20 p.m. – Fireworks show

PARKING:

Designated event parking is available off Calle Concordia in the Oro Valley Aquatic Center's east and west lots, as well as at Canyon del Oro High School. ADA parking is available in the Aquatic Center east lot.

SAFETY REMINDERS:

Attendees are encouraged to bring water and sunscreen. Hydration stations with free water and sunscreen will be available on-site. The following items are not allowed at the event:



Pets

Outside alcohol

Smoking

Personal shade structures (e.g., tents)

Glass containers

Personal fireworks, including sparklers

Coolers are allowed but will be subject to inspection.

For more information, visit the Town of Oro Valley’s July 4th event page or call Parks and Recreation at 520-229-5050.