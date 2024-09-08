One Step at a Time: Tucson child receives gene therapy for Duchenne Disease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hudson Sanford is a seven-year-old boy that was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) when he was four years old. World Duchenne Awareness Day is celebrated on September 7th every year, so him and his family wanted to spread awareness and Hudson's success with gene therapy.

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic problem that causes muscles to weaken and atrophy (become smaller and waste away) according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. There is no cure for the disease, but the FDA came out with the first gene therapy for treament last year called Elevidys.

“When he started preschool, his preschool teacher told me he uses his hands to get off the floor and he’s not running really fast,” said Melanie Sanford, Hudson's mom.

Melanie explains that her and her husband were initially nervous to get the gene therapy since it was still relatively new. They had to travel to Texas for Hudson to receive the treatment because that was their only option. "But, ultimately we knew where his future was going and what it would look like without this treatment," she explained. Hudson received the gene therapy in August of 2023.

Hudson is back to running around the park and is on a bowling league. Before the gene therapy, Melanie says he had trouble climbing up the stairs, but now he barely has any trouble with it.

The FDA explains that DMD mainly affects males and in rare cases may affect females. As the disease progresses, life-threatening heart and respiratory problems can occur.

“I hope everyone gets a chance to receive the treatment that needs it because it’s life-changing.” Melanie said. Hudson received the treatment by a nonprofit, CureDuchenne. Elevidys is one of the most expensive drugs in the world according to BioPharma Drive.

