TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Oro Valley Police say both have been found safe.

——

According to the Oro valley Police Department, Hongfu Xiong and his 3 year-old granddaughter went for a bike ride Tuesday morning and have not been seen since.

OVPD says the three-year-old's name is Ruby, who was last seen wearing a white transparent jacket with floral pattern dress.

They were on a bicycle with a child seat, according to police.