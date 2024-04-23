Golder Ranch Fire District welcomes largest fire academy yet

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District's biggest academy class yet is starting their training Monday.

Over the course of 21 weeks recruits will prepare their bodies, study in the classroom and go through exercises that simulate real-world emergencies.

Experienced teachers and firefighters will be there every step of the way to show the recruits the ropes.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Tom Brandhuber tells us this latest academy class "represents a significant investment in the future of our department and the safety of our community."