Golder Ranch Fire District welcomes largest fire academy yet

Set to begin on April 29th
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 09:36:02-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District's biggest academy class yet is starting their training Monday.

Over the course of 21 weeks recruits will prepare their bodies, study in the classroom and go through exercises that simulate real-world emergencies.

Experienced teachers and firefighters will be there every step of the way to show the recruits the ropes.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Tom Brandhuber tells us this latest academy class "represents a significant investment in the future of our department and the safety of our community."

