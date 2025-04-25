Fallen Saguaro crushes cars in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley family is thankful nobody was hurt after their neighbor's Saguaro cactus fell onto their cars in the middle of the night, crushing them.

Last week, I spoke to a horticulture expert on some stress Saguaro cacti might be experiencing during this drought.

Lori Pettijohn reached out, hoping to get some answers. "Is this something people have to start worrying about?"

Athena Kehoe Saguaro crushing car

Pettijohn explains her neighbors had planted the Saguaro about 30 years ago, and thinks it was about 15 feet tall. A grown, hydrated Saguaro can weigh between 3,200-4,800 pounds.

A camera placed by their garage caught the moment the Saguaro toppled over. "It wasn't that windy, it’s definitely not something you see every day," Pettijohn explains.

Athena Kehoe

Pettijohn also explains how bad this could've been. "It happened to fall this way, in our driveway, but it could have easily fallen in the walkway and someone could’ve been walking by because, at 4:30 in the morning, people are walking, and walking their dogs and stuff.”

Scott Genteman is the owner of AZ Insurance Center and explains how even though this is the neighbor's Saguaro, it is not their responsibility to pay for the damages in this situation. He says if the Saguaro did not seem to be neglected, it is up to the car owners to fix their cars. He says in this scenario, it is crucial to have comprehensive insurance, or else the damages may not be covered.

Pettijohn explains one of the cars does not have comprehensive insurance, and they are reaching out for the community's help.

Nearby residents have also been shocked by this. “We had to put a sign out on our door and say thank you we do know about the cactus but still they come to ring the doorbell," Pettijohn said.

Pettijohn says she hopes homeowners will be reminded to check on their cacti and make sure they are secure to prevent a similar accident from happening.

If you plan to plant your own Saguaro in your yard, there are important guidelines to follow as well as making sure it is done legally.