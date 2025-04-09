Waba Hair and Beauty Supply isn't raising prices amidst tariffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the White House imposing soaring tariffs on China on Wednesday, consumers are expected to feel the impact of businesses who have manufacturing overseas, though one company is defying those odds.

At Waba Hair and Beauty Supply, they’re doing everything they can to ensure customers keep walking in and walking out with their products.

At Waba you can find synthetic and human hair wigs that range from $35 to $1599.99, as well as beauty supplies, jewelry, make-up, and more.

With the rise of tariffs on China, Waba will roughly take a 9-12% price increase on all inventory, which will not be passed onto their customers, according to Chan Ho Cho, Waba Hair and Beauty Supply associate.

“Our Waba company has dedicated ourselves to not increase any pricing and be able to serve our customers in the same basis, in the same prices and same quality of service to our consumers," Cho said.

Waba is a retail distributor and gets their products directly from distributors in the U.S. However, all of their manufacturing is done mainly in China.

Because of that, Cho says the manufacturers and the Waba management team have been working together very strategically and paying more attention to what's being purchased.

"Because we do not want to lower the quality of the product we sell, so we maintain the same brands," Cho said.

Cho says the Waba CEO hasn’t raised prices since 2023, and doesn’t plan to do so.

“Every location has our commitment on our door. Our company will tolerate all the rises so that our consumers can enjoy the nicer things in life. We believe this is the fruits of their labor," said Cho.

Shay Martin has been shopping at Waba for 24 years with her mom and says for Waba to take the hit on costs, it shows they care about who they serve.

“It makes us feel like it’s more of a family-like oriented. I thank them for that because I mean, I work two jobs so saving costs definitely helps and you know, I gotta look good at both jobs," says Martin.

She says Waba is not only a store that's convenient to get to, but it has everything she needs.

"It's got every product I've used ever since I was little. I'm from New York, so it brings back that bodega vibe. It's very homey and it's close to my job, where I live, everywhere," Martin added.

Savanna Stapleman stops by to grab merchandise about three days a week and says Waba is one of her favorite places.

“I get earrings, I get my lashes. I get stuff for my nails. I get little gems. I get everything," Stapleman said.

Cho says they also give discounts for those in the military and anyone battling illnesses, especially cancer.

“Our CEO and our general management have been known to just make donations," Cho said. "And please don’t feel awkward, ashamed or embarrassed to ask because it is a privilege for us to be able to do that for that community. So it's not always about making a transaction, especially when it comes to certain organizations.”

Waba Hair and and Beauty has been in business for more than 30 years and has multiple locations. There are three in Tucson and five throughout Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.