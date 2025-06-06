Vegan Night Market is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, June 1st, brought to you by Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie, is the Vegan Night Market.

The event moved from its downtown space to the centrally located Heirloom Farmers Markets Pavilions at Rillito Park, located at 4802 N First Ave.

Attendees can explore vegan food, beverages, and desserts from food trucks, bakers, restaurants, caterers, and more.

Guests 21 and older can enjoy the bar - plus there will be live music, retail vendors, and you can even get a tattoo.

Shane Reiser, CEO of Tucson Foodie, is thrilled with the success of Vegan Night Market, "The vegan and vegan-curious community really come out hard for this unique event! To accommodate the growth, in June we're moving to a bigger venue with ample parking. We are excited about moving the event to a larger, more centrally located venue that will be easily able to accommodate our many vendors, give everyone more delicious options to explore and reduce wait times”.

The event runs from 6 to 10 pm - attendees can enjoy free parking and entrance.