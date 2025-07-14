Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson Fire Department contains a structure fire from growing

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire was called to a building fire at 523 West Grant Road around 12:40 this afternoon.

The call initially came in as a brush fire, but when fire crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to a storage area of the Mobile Home Depot business.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent its spread to the main part of the business.

The fire was called under control within 30 minutes.

TFD says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

