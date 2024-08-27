'Rescued' is the best breed: New PACC Community Clinic to open early 2025

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Friends of Pima Animal Care Center announced its plans to open an affordable veterinary clinic.

It's no secret that pets can cost a lot of money. Laura O'Brien is the Operations Manager for Friends of PACC and explains that one of the most common struggles pet owners face is affording their pets.

"The second you adopt it, you’re responsible for their ongoing veterinary care. Whether it’s dental, an obstruction, or an upset tummy," O'Brien explains, "it’s not cheap.”

The clinic will focus heavily on spay and neuter services as well as general veterinary care for both cats and dogs.

Services will be limited to three categories:



General care services for pets that were directly adopted from from PACC

Spay/neuter services for families receiving governmental assistance

Both general care and spay/neuter services for families receiving assistance through PACC's Pet Resource Center

“Our goal is to hire Spanish-speaking staff as well so we are able to break that barrier and be able to communicate properly with everyone,” O'Brien explains. Another barrier that pet owners can face is finding time to take their pets in for check-ups. O'Brien explained most clinics are only open during the week—so this new clinic will be open on Saturdays to offer more flexibility.

A primary goal of the new clinic will ultimately be to lower the number of adoption returns.

"Pima County needs low-cost resources for veterinary care, and it's not easily attainable right now." O'Brien emphasized the importance of donors, and gratitude for those who also donate equipment and supplies.

The clinic will be located at 2661 N. 1st Ave. in Tucson.