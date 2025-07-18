Pedestrian dies following early morning crash on the Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Tucson Police, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the Northside early Friday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, officers and Tucson Fire Department medics responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 300 block of East Fort Lowell Road.

The pedestrian, 44-year-old Eugene Anthony Nieto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the car, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Through interviews and roadway evidence, it was determined that Nieto attempted to cross Fort Lowell Road. approximately 150 feet east of a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signal.

According to TPD, Nieto was hit when the Hyundai was travelling eastbound in the median lane on Fort Lowell. The driver stopped and called 911.

TPD Investigators say the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. TPD said medical records may be used to determine whether Nieto was impaired.

Midblock crossing by Nieto is the primary factor in the crash, according to TPD.

The investigation is still ongoing.