One dead, one hospitalized following Northside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a Northside pawn shop.
Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1110 W Prince Road.
Once on the scene, officers pronounced one adult male victim dead. Another adult male has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
According to TPD, a large-scale search was conducted, but no suspect has been located.
TPD’s homicide unit is continuing the investigation.
We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
