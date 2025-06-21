One dead, one hospitalized following Northside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a Northside pawn shop.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1110 W Prince Road.

Once on the scene, officers pronounced one adult male victim dead. Another adult male has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to TPD, a large-scale search was conducted, but no suspect has been located.

TPD’s homicide unit is continuing the investigation.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.