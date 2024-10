TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash involving a bicycle today near the intersection of W. Orange Grove and N. Camino De La Tierra.

Injuries were reported, but the severity is not known at this time.

According to KGUN 9 crews on the scene Eastbound traffic on Orange Grove remains closed.

Further information is limited. Stay updated with the latest here on KGUN 9.