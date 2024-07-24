Northside bowling alley still closed after mid-July storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fiesta Lanes bowling alley remains closed after a week of storm damage repairs.

A large portion of the roof fell off during the storm. Bothe the bowling area and the concourse were impacted due to the damages.

The owners are working with Serv Pro and insurance companies to clean up and repair the alley.

In the meantime the alley’s leagues and competitions will be hosted at sister centers, including Tucson Bowl, Cactus Bowl, and Lucky Strike.

There is no timeline on when the alley will open.

