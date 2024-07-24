Watch Now
Northside bowling alley still closed after mid-July storm

Crews continue to clean up after storm damage hit Fiesta Lanes on Tucson's northside. League activity will take place at the bowling alley's sister locations, according the Fiesta's social media.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 24, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fiesta Lanes bowling alley remains closed after a week of storm damage repairs.

A large portion of the roof fell off during the storm. Bothe the bowling area and the concourse were impacted due to the damages.

The owners are working with Serv Pro and insurance companies to clean up and repair the alley.

In the meantime the alley’s leagues and competitions will be hosted at sister centers, including Tucson Bowl, Cactus Bowl, and Lucky Strike.

There is no timeline on when the alley will open.

