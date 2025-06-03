Northside apartment shooting leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, June 1, the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northside that left one man dead and another arrested.

TPD officers located an unresponsive adult man in the parking lot at 201 W. Blacklidge Drive suffering from gunshot trauma. They administered trauma care using their Individual First Aid Kits until TFD arrived and continued lifesaving efforts.

Even with lifesaving efforts, TPD says the victim, 18-year-old Braden Johnson Begay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD tells KGUN 9 the suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

After the first 911 calls were made, TPD received another report about a man who had arrived at a nearby residence with gunshot trauma.

TPD and TFD responded and located the injured man, then took him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from TPD's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to both locations to continue the investigation. Investigators determined the injured man was the suspect who fled from the initial shooting location, through interviews with witnesses and evidence collected at the scenes.

TPD says the investigation revealed the suspect arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot for a narcotics-related transaction. During the encounter, a confrontation happened. Both men were armed with handguns, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which both were struck.

19-year-old Manual Phillip Navarro was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Narcotic Sales, Possession of a Weapon During a Narcotic Offense, and Armed Robbery.

Navarro was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Begay's family was notified of his passing.

TPD tells KGUN 9 the investigation is ongoing.

KGUN 9 will keep you updated on-air and online as we receive more information.