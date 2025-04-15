Nominate a teacher in Pima County to win $2,500

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you teach preschool through 12th grade in Pima County, you’re eligible to be nominated for the 2025 Raytheon in Education Leaders Awards.

Amee Legarra was one of four awardees from 2024. She received $2,500, and the school she teaches at received $2,500 as well.

In Pima County, the median salary for teachers is about $52,623 in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne urged the need to raise teacher salaries when he delivered his state of education speech earlier this year.

Legarra has been a teacher for 23 years.

"I remember those first years teaching and not having art supplies. We do get a budget, but it’s not enough,” says Legarra.

And she says this money is crucial for teachers to be able to provide more for their students, “It gives you a chance to sit and reflect and pull out those things that celebrate you.”

She remembers when she found out she was one of four awardees, "My students were so excited when they heard that phone call that I really couldn’t even teach afterwards.”

Twelve finalists will be selected and honored at this year’s Stand Up 4 Teachers event on November 6, 2025, Tucson Values Teachers' annual celebration of educators. Four awardees will each receive a $2,500 personal award, and each of their schools will be granted an additional $2,500. The remaining eight finalists will each receive a $500 award.