Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismNorthside News

Actions

Multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Speedway causes traffic detour

According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed westbound at Speedway Boulevard. Traffic going westbound is being diverted to the exit on Speedway for a detour.
Screenshot 2025-06-01 at 9.29.52 PM.png
ADOT
Screenshot 2025-06-01 at 9.29.52 PM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Grant has caused a detour for drivers.

According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed westbound at Speedway Boulevard.  

Traffic going westbound is being diverted to the exit on Speedway for a detour.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No word yet on injuries.

KGUN9 will keep you updated as the story develops.

BEFORE PUBLISHING: Add 'reporter footer' (Module > Shared> Search for your name)

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

Find the stories in your neighborhood

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism