Multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Speedway causes traffic detour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Grant has caused a detour for drivers.

According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed westbound at Speedway Boulevard.

Traffic going westbound is being diverted to the exit on Speedway for a detour.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No word yet on injuries.

KGUN9 will keep you updated as the story develops.

