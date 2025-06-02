Multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Speedway causes traffic detour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A multi-car crash on I-10 westbound at Grant has caused a detour for drivers.
According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed westbound at Speedway Boulevard.
Traffic going westbound is being diverted to the exit on Speedway for a detour.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
No word yet on injuries.
KGUN9 will keep you updated as the story develops.
