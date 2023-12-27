Suspect involved in alleged shooting of deputies identified

KGUN 9 has obtained documents from Pima County Superior Court that identify Jordyn Sanchez as the alleged shooter of two Pima County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 21.

The deputies were shot at a residence near West Overton Road and North Shannon Road at just before 7:30 p.m. after responding to a "domestic incident." Both survived.

According to court documents, Sanchez showed up to the residence unannounced where his ex-girlfriend's parents were taking care of their three children.

Sanchez had limited access to the children. He had not seen them or spoken to them by phone in at least two months, court documents said. He had been using methamphetamines over the last six months and his behavior had become erratic, court documents said.

Upon arrival, Sanchez grabbed one of the children and told the other two children that he was taking them from the home, court documents said. When their grandparents said he couldn't, he became verbally and physically aggressive, court documents said. They called 911.

The first two deputies on the scene attempted to de-escalate the situation, then escort Sanchez from the property, court documents said.

Sanchez began fighting with the deputies, pulled a handgun out and shot at them. One of the deputies was able to return fire and shot back, court documents said. All three were struck.

Sanchez ran from the scene and the deputies ducked into the residence, court documents said.

Additional deputies found Sanchez collapsed on the sidewalk with a 9mm Glock next to him, court documents said.

Sanchez' prior felony convictions prevented him from possessing a firearm, court documents said.

Subsequently, the casings recovered at the deputy shooting matched the casings recovered at shooting at a smoke shop on East Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 16, court documents said.

Sanchez admitted that he was involved in the smoke shop incident, but said he did not remember shooting, court document said. During a search of his home, detectives found several items of clothing captured on camera during the smoke shop incident, court documents said.