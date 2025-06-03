Humane Society of Southern Arizona lays off employees as part of restructuring the organization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eight employees from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) were laid off as part of "a restructuring for the 81-year-old organization."

HSSA CEO Dr. Kristin Barney tells KGUN 9 in a statement that the layoffs will streamline operations, ensure alignment with national best practices, and secure the financial health of HSSA.

Four new roles were designed and created to advance HSSA's strategic priorities and increase the organization's lifesaving impact. Those positions are:



Senior Shelter Manager

Behavior Manager

Community Engagement Manager

Pet Pantry Liason.

HSSA tells KGUN 9 in a statement that the employees whose positions were eliminated were provided with two weeks of pay and health insurance through June, offered free resume-writing services from the Chief of People and Culture Officer at HSSA, and given the opportunity to apply for the new positions posted on Friday and other open roles in the organization.

HSSA is the region's oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare agency.