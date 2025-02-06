How beads are giving kids with life-threatening diseases courage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 500,000 children in the United States are battling a life-threatening condition. One nonprofit based in Tucson is trying to help them.

“He was too little to understand everything he was going through but now he’s going to be five and when I pull the beads out of the closet he knows they’re very special," Cait Wanasek is reflecting on the value that Beads of Courage holds for her son, Cole.

Cait Wanasek

“In 2019, we were told we were having twins, and one of them had a congenital heart defect.” Wanasek said Cole went through open-heart surgery when he was one and a half years old.

Beads of Courage partners with hundreds of hospitals around the world to give beads to kids and families. Each color bead represents something different.

“I’d sit there with my husband and put the beads on the string and it kind of takes your mind off the situation you can’t control," Wanasek said.

On Saturday, February 8, Tucsonans can learn more about Beads of Courage at their Beads, bands, and beer festival taking place at 3301 North 1st Avenue.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to share with your child. And to remember the things you guys went through together and just how strong they are, and how tough they are," Wanasek said.