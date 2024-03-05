Charges dropped in deadly crash on Tucson's Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County prosecutors say they're dropping the charges against a man who crashed into a man and baby crossing the street last week. The infant died in that crash.

Sheriff's deputies say 34-year-old Marquese Reese and an 11-month-old were walking across Ruthrauff and Kain when 32-year-old Colton Ortiz drove into them.

Deputies originally arrested Ortiz for manslaughter and a DUI, but in a statement prosecutors told us:

"New evidence has come to light that required these charges to be immediately dismissed. Further investigation is now underway based on the newly discovered evidence."

At this point they say they can't explain what that evidence is, but we'll be sure to keep you posted when we find out.