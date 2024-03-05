Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismNorthside News

Actions

Charges dropped in deadly crash on Tucson's Northside

Pima County Attorney's Office says new evidence has come to light
TPD looking for suspect
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:59:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County prosecutors say they're dropping the charges against a man who crashed into a man and baby crossing the street last week. The infant died in that crash.

Sheriff's deputies say 34-year-old Marquese Reese and an 11-month-old were walking across Ruthrauff and Kain when 32-year-old Colton Ortiz drove into them.

Deputies originally arrested Ortiz for manslaughter and a DUI, but in a statement prosecutors told us:

"New evidence has come to light that required these charges to be immediately dismissed. Further investigation is now underway based on the newly discovered evidence."

At this point they say they can't explain what that evidence is, but we'll be sure to keep you posted when we find out.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District

Find the stories in your neighborhood