Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismNorthside News

Actions

Missing 90-year-old woman found safe

Charolette Williamson
Courtesy: Pima County Sheriff's Department
Pictured: Charolette Williamson
Charolette Williamson
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE — 6/10:

According to PCSD, the missing woman has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old woman.

Deputies say Charolette Williamson was last seen on June 10 near Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Williamson was last seen wearing dark purple pants and a white shirt. Authorities say she suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to appear lost or confused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

Find the stories in your neighborhood

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism