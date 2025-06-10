Missing 90-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE — 6/10:

According to PCSD, the missing woman has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old woman.

Deputies say Charolette Williamson was last seen on June 10 near Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Williamson was last seen wearing dark purple pants and a white shirt. Authorities say she suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to appear lost or confused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.