TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking for leads on the murder of an 18-year-old man who died from gunshot wounds on the Northside Wednesday.

While responding to a call about a shooting victim, officers found Alex Junior Medina seriously hurt in a car with a teen girl.

She was not injured. Medina was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting took place near Jacobs Park on West Lind Street.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.