Water rates to be increased for Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council voted 5-1 to adopt Tucson Water's proposal to increase water rates for customers who live in unincorporated Pima County, which means those who live outside city limits.

The City decided on a 19% increase which would add a little over $6 to each family's water bill outside city limits. Customers who live in the city could see a slight decrease on their bill.

Director of Tucson Water John Kmiec says after conducting a study over the last 18 months, they found it's more expensive to service unincorporated Pima County due to higher peak usage demands.

Because of that, the city feels rates should be adjusted to ensure charges are shared fairly and appropriately.

“We found that even though Pima County customers represent about 28% of our customer base, the cost for capital infrastructure, operations, maintenance is actually about 34%," Kmiec said. "So this differential rate is to find equity and parity between those rate classes.”

Paul Bucky who lives outside city limits in Northeast Pima County, spoke at the city council meeting expressing his concerns.

“It just seems like separation. You know we have bigger property out there. You know, so we have more trees. We’re trying to keep a lot of trees alive, trying to plant as Tucson does and we’re being penalized," Bucky said.

Bucky says he doesn’t believe his water bill will only increase by $6.

“Well I have the statistics from the last time where some of the times we were paying $200 to $300 more per month," Bucky said.

Bucky brought up the 2023 lawsuit where Pima County sued the City of Tucson, arguing that Tucson’s water rates for users in unincorporated areas are not “just and reasonable” as required by A.R.S. § 9-511.01.

According to the memorandum, the Superior Court ruled in favor of Pima County, stating, "As a matter of law, they are not because Tucson set the rates without basing them on any cost study, supply data, or cash flow projections."

Tucson City Manager Tim Thomure says they made sure to have all documentation ready to go this time and that everything was done by the book.

"We've worked with one of the top firms in the country, that's what they do is types of study for water rates and wastewater rates and it's actually a firm that's been used by Pima County in the past for wastewater rates," Thomure said.

In Bucky's letter to the city council, he said this decision to increase water rates in unincorporated Pima County puts fairness at risk.

"But the county has decided it's not worth the cost to sue again. Heck, they got reimbursed with the last lawsuit. But the people, the individual residents who paid those illegal charges got nothing. We got no reimbursement, we got no recognition. So we're stuck paying more without recourse and without a voice," Bucky stated.

He goes on to say that these are not minor increases, but serious burdens.

"And when we ask for accountability, we're labeled non-owners. That's upsetting. We are long standing customers who have helped Tucson Water thrive," Bucky said.

With this adoption, there will also be a slight increase to the Water Conservation Fee for all Tucson Water customers and an increase to the Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Fee for customers who live within city limits.

The Water Conservation Fee will increase by $0.05 per 100 cubic feet (CCF). The current rate is $0.10 per CCF. This fee helps fund water-saving programs that protect our Sonoran Desert water supply.

The Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) will be going up by $0.02 per CCF. The current rate is $0.13 per CCF. This fee supports projects such as rain gardens, which reduce flooding and improve neighborhoods.

Tucson Water customers should expect to see the changes on their bill this coming August.

