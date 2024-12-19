Walk along with a letter carrier delivering mail and packages during USPS’s busiest week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year when you want your packages delivered before Christmas day and our postal workers are the ones who help make the magic happen.

We put our trust in our mail carriers especially during the holiday season.

Postal carrier Abraham Bustamante has been delivering mail in Tucson for seven years and loves the hustle and bustle of the job.

“It brings me joy to bring a smile to people whenever they know I’m bringing what they’re expecting," said Bustamante.

And the feeling is mutual for Lily McCarthy, a resident Bustamante delivers to.

“Abraham is incredible. I mean we just started talking and it was really fun because there were a lot of connections. Where I grew up, where my family grew up in Sonora and it was wonderful. So we just hit it off and he does like my Mexican wedding cookies, so I left him some and then of course from there it went on cause he really even liked me more and I've been providing it for him throughout the year for him and his family," McCarthy states.

Bustamante says he takes pride in his job and the trust the community has in him, even during the busiest week of deliveries.

Since thanksgiving, USPS has accepted more than 7 billion mail and packages nationwide.

If you still need to send a package that will arrive before Christmas, Bustamante suggests you do it now.

If you’re gonna send it first class mail, your deadline is December 18th. For priority mail, yo have until December 19th. If you’re going to ship priority express, you still have until the 21st, Bustamante explained.

To prevent porch pirates, Bustamante says to pick up delivered mail and packages as soon as possible. Don't leave mail overnight and if you're going out of town, place your mail on hold.

You can manage your mail and packages with informed delivery.

Mail carriers are delivering early in the morning and after dark, so USPS carriers ask that you leave a light on for safety.

Please keep paths to your mailbox clear of obstacles and keep dogs inside the house, behind a fence, away from the door or on a leash when the carrier arrives for safety.

