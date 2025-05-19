Vendors discuss the price of getting hitched at Bridal & Wedding Expo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saying yes was just the beginning.

All brides-to-be dream about their "big day," but many don't know where, when and how to start when it comes to planning, or how much it'll cost. That's where the Bridal & Wedding Expo comes in.

Many couples and their loved ones attended the expo put on by American Consumer Shows on Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center to see how they could enhance their special day.

Over 50 vendors from photography to food and beverages, to hair, weight loss, venues, wedding attire and so much more, pitched their goods hoping to gain new clients.

Cutting Edge Salon & Boutique, a full service hair salon, was one of the vendors showing off the updos and human hair extensions they provide, as well as permanent jewelry.

Stylist Kendall Barcelo says this was their first bridal expo experience and she was happy to share the variety of options available.

“We have our book with different styles that we can offer them and then we’re showing off the fact that we can rent clip in extensions for the day of," Barcelo said. "So if we are chosen to do their wedding hair we can rent those clip-ins for them. We're also showing that we can do more permanent extensions if they want to and permanent jewelry options for a bridal party."

Bride-to-be Carly Crawford got engaged in March on Mount Lemmon and is wasting no time on the planning with her wedding set for next March.

“I think the bridal expo is very helpful in getting started and kinda seeing what we have in Tucson and just all the parts that go into wedding planning and it's just exciting,” said Crawford. "It's fun and it's also really helpful to have people that can talk you through what it looks like with their companies, and it's helpful when they offer their deals."

She already secured her venue at Tanque Verde Ranch.

"I've been interested in this venue since I was in high school because I love the view of the mountains and saguaros and it's just so pretty out there," Crawford said.

Though, getting hitched isn’t cheap.

According to Fidelity, the average American wedding cost $33,000 in 2024 and in Arizona, it’s about $26,000.

Depending on the business, prices could be higher for clients this year because of tariffs.

Barcelo said they are already seeing the prices increase on the cost of hair that comes from overseas.

"They're calling it a tax right now, so it's a 10% tax on top of what we already pay and then they're saying if and when tariffs drop off that they'll take that tax off," Barcelo said. "So they're not increasing prices permanently but it is an add on cause we can’t just eat the cost unfortunately.”

Currently, Cutting Edge Salon & Boutique's bridal hair prices start at $150, bridesmaids and mother of the bride is $100 if the hair is done in the salon, the price is customized if the staff must travel, and clip in extensions start at $75.

Bride-to-be Elizabeth Arvisu got engaged on Christmas last year and says she isn’t too worried about the costs of things right now.

“We’re not budgeting. We’re just kinda rolling with the stones and everything," Arvisu. "We try to find what we want and say 'OK, is the price worth it? Do we know how they are and just the quality of stuff."

Vincent and Jessica Solewin, Solewin Wedding Legacies owners and coordinators, say their mission is to make sure newlyweds have the perfect day, even if it costs them.

“It’s about them, not us. So if we have to take a bit of a loss just to make sure they’re getting their happy day, if it’s at our expense, that’s what it should be," Vincent said. "Brides, grooms, they shouldn't have to be sacrificing more than they need to build something that should last their life."

Jessica says she works out of her own home and is very personal with their clients.

"I literally sit down and have a cup of coffee with them. I get to know them first. I get to know what their budget is and then we go from there depending on what's going on in their life," Jessica said.

Their packages range from $1,000-$6,000 and the elopement package is a flat rate from $300-$800.

The next Bridal & Wedding Expo will be on Nov. 9 at the Tucson Convention Center.