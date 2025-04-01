Using Legos to build the ultimate puzzle solver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Alice Vail Middle School are using Legos for more than just fun and games. They're using it to learn programming and coding.

Kevin Mahaffey teaches a Legos and Programming class, which he says is a one-year class. Currently, students have built a robot that helps them solve a Rubik's Cube.

"It's fun, and it's creative," said one student.

Athena Kehoe Student placing Rubik's Cube inside Legos-Robot

Mahaffey explains how the students are invested in this project.

"Some kids cry when they don't program something correctly; they really care."

One student uses the project to challenge himself.

"I have improved a lot using a Rubik's cube in the last seven months," explained one student.

He competed with the robot to see who could solve the Rubik's Cube faster. Not only did he solve it faster, but he solved five Rubik's Cubes before the robot finished one.

Athena Kehoe Student competing with the robot to solve Rubik's Cubes

Another student explains that it usually takes a little over two minutes for the robot to complete one Rubik's Cube.

"This time it took 36 turns and finished in 144.4 seconds."

Mahaffey explains that seeing his students committed to this work makes him feel proud.

"In 1973, I was blinded in an accident, and I got my sight back, and beforehand, I made all these promises to the powers that be that I would return a nice person,” Mahaffey explains he has made it his life mission to contribute to society in any way he can, and he has found himself teaching students programming.

Mahaffey said that although Alice Vail is a Title I School, his students are just as capable as any other students.