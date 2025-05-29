Two men charged after Midtown road rage shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two drivers were involved in a Midtown road rage shootout on Broadway and Campbell Tuesday afternoon, according to an interim complaint. KGUN 9 obtained those court documents that detail the incident.

Tucson police received 911 calls from a witness, as well as from 24-year-old Preston Wertz and 31-year-old Lorenzo Barron-Ortega, the two men involved in the incident.

According to the documents, Barron-Ortega, had his eight-year-old daughter in his Ford Mustang at the time of the alleged confrontation.

In their statements, each accused the other of starting the shooting.

Tucson police have charged Wertz and Barron-Ortega with 10 counts between them.

The charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, discharging a firearm in the city limits and drive-by shooting.

After a search warrant, police found a .357 glock in Barron-Ortega's Mustang and a 9mm in Wertz's vehicle, a Tesla.

The Mustang had damage to the center console and the trunk.

Police say no one was hurt in the shootout.