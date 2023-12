Two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in the Tucson area over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a ticket sold at the Circle K at 2080 W. Ruthrauff Road won.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball: 6.

And on Monday a ticket sold at Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway, also won.

The winning numbers Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 Powerball: 4

No one won the big jackpot. The next estimated Powerball jackpot is $685 million.