TUSD updates anti-harassment policy to include protections for migrant students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Immigration was a hot topic at Tuesday's Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) board meeting.

The TUSD unanimously approved a revision to the Educational Opportunities and Anti-Harassment Policy, ensuring the safety, education, and inclusion of all students, regardless of immigration status.

The Non-Discrimination Policy was also revised to ensure employees are not being treated differently due to current or former immigration status.

Kim Cartwright, a TUSD parent spoke in the call to audience, expressing her support for migrant students.

"Because who else is going to protect them? If it's not the community that they're living in, who's going to protect them?" asked Cartwright.

Board Clerk Dr. Ravi Shah said it's important to stand up for the migrant communities in our neighborhoods.

"When so much is being said about communities being devastated by migrants, we know that our community here in Tucson is absolutely not being devastated by migrants, but instead is better off and is a stronger and more flourishing community because of our migrants," said Dr. Shah. "Whether they're here through illegal channels or whether they come to this country undocumented. And I'll add that those who are here undocumented have done absolutely nothing that none of us would have done with our own children in the same situation of facing gang violence, and political upheaval and economic destitution."

Another item on the agenda, was adding sixth grade to four more elementary schools, on top to the 10 where it's already implemented across our neighborhoods.

The elementary schools proposed to convert from K-5 to K-6 are Borton, Ford, Kellond, and Wright Elementary Schools starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

Regional Assistant Superintendent Richard Sanchez started off the presentation to the Governing Board explaining why this plan is beneficial to the community.

"This initiative truly has shown that we’ve been able to gain students from leaving our district and remain in TUSD," Sanchez said. "Most importantly I think it has provided families, parents the option, another option for their child through the educational experience."

He also said this project is part of a larger initiative to improve middle school performance.

Board members like the idea, but would like more time to go over the plan and make sure it's being done right.

Board President Jennifer Eckstrom said, "I will support these schools but until we have correct data, surveys from parents, I will not be supporting this moving forward."

The board passed the motion 4-1.

You can find more information about what this process will look like and additional details of the agenda here.