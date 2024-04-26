Watch Now
Tucson's Youth On Their Own gets over $100K to help homeless teens

The group's tenth donation from Tucson Subaru
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 26, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The group Youth On Their Own (YOTO) is getting a huge boost to support homeless teens in Tucson.

Thanks to a recent campaign, Tucson Subaru gave the nonprofit a check for $107,000.

The CEO of YOTO Elizabeth Slater said this is the dealership's tenth donation to the group and it’s making a massive difference for their mission, which began in 1986.

“This is the biggest gift we have ever received from them. It means a lot because it really means community is committed to YOTO and helping the youth who are experiencing homelessness in our program,” Slater said. “And it's such an honor that they want to be there supporting our youth."

Youth On Their Own recently opened a new building near East Grant Road and North Country Club Road.

The group is always in need of volunteers and donations. Learn more at yoto.org.

