Tucsonans spend Christmas at the movies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Christmas is a day for gathering whether that be at home or at the movies.

For some it's a tradition and for others, it's their first time coming to the movies on Christmas.

Aysia Arias went all by herself to The Loft Cinema for the holiday and says she'd do it again.

"I can just sit in a room full of people and just be silent and enjoy the same thing at the same time. It's really sweet, especially being alone on the holidays and there's like other people that are alone. I'm like hell yeah, we're all here for a movie and I love that," said Arias.

Arias says she's usually not alone on the holidays, but unfortunate events occurred that were out of her control.

"I decided to not go home to see my family for Christmas, everyone is sick. My husband is on the east coast stuck over there until tonight," Arias said.

So she decided to pass the time by going to The Loft that feels like home.

"There's always great movies playing and I've grown up watching movies ever since I was a kid, so it's kind of a comfort for me," Arias continues.

Arias wasn't the only first timer on Christmas, one couple who went to see 'Flow' with their daughter and grandson says it was something new.

"Our grandmother was like, oh no you don't go to shows at Christmas time. You stay home, but we didn't have our whole family so we thought it was a good thing to do and we enjoyed it," Claudette Ottman said.

Tucsonan Jeremy Kneller-Hernandez that celebrates Hanukkah also showed up to The Loft for good reason.

"Going to see Nosferatu because it looks epic and it's kind of tradition in Jewish families to go get Chinese food and see a movie," said Kneller-Hernandez.

Whether you stayed at home gathered around the tree or headed to the movie theater, we hope you all had a wonderful holiday.

