Tucson teen dead after being found in vehicle with gunshot wounds near Fort Lowell Park, TPD said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 19-year-old has been pronounced dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle near Fort Lowell Park on Wednesday night, the Tucson Police Department announced on Thursday.

Officers responded to a vehicle incident on Glenn Street just south of Fort Lowell Park, where a vehicle crashed through a wall in the front yard.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Laurens Foster, had gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died just before 2 a.m.

Additional responding officers found a shooting scene and witnesses in Fort Lowell Park.

A second victim, identified as an adult male, was treated for minor injuries.

"Homicide detectives got called to the scene and continued the investigation," police said.

KGUN 9 will have additional updates as they become available.