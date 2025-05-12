Tucson Pops Orchestra celebrates 70 years of music on Mother's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Pops Orchestra celebrated 70 years of Music Under the Stars on Mother’s Day at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.

Each performance reflects the spirit of the Southwest and the blend of traditions that form Tucson’s unique culture.

Khris Dodge, Tucson Pops Orchestra conductor and music director says he likes to bring a variety of music to each concert.

“I don’t like to rinse and repeat sort of speak. I don’t like to do the same thing over and over again." says Dodge. “We all come from different backgrounds, but it’s hard to deny that the mariachi music is present within our culture here in Tucson.”

So he includes special guests into the concerts, like El Mariachi Tapatio de Tucson, something attendee Mark Carey appreciates.

“I love the orchestra. I love the special guests. I love the ambiance and the temperature at night. It’s great," Carey said.

The Tucson Pops Orchestra has provided free outdoor concerts to Tucson and Southern Arizona audiences since 1955, thanks to sponsors and donations.

Evan Davis has been taking advantage of that saying he’s been attending the orchestra since his college days.

“I'm 59 now, so that was many, many years ago. We used to come out with all of our college friends way back in the day, hang out, put out a blanket, listen to music and we’ve been doing it ever since. We have like nine other people joining us tonight." Davis said.

He says it's a great social opportunity.

"We love music. My wife and I, we hit up any live music opportunity we have in Tucson and of course there's so many genres of music. Tucson is such a great city for music and we love classical music, we love the pops, we love mariachi music," said Davis.

The orchestra even paid homage to mothers throughout the evening.

"This is the one thing that Tucson has and there's lots of them for sure, where you just see so many families coming to Tucson and mothers being here, and we are doing songs for sure to celebrate our mothers as well," Dodge said.

They also collaborated with the University of Arizona and the Watershed Project performing a new composition called Sonoran Rivers.

“It's this really cool unique piece that was written to help explain really what the watershed is and our Southern Arizona and what happens to water when it rains, and where it goes and what we do with it," Dodge said. "And how we can be stewards to the land and the Mother Earth that we live on, and it has narration with it, and it's truly a really groundbreaking piece."

The Tucson Pops Orchestra started with just 22 musicians and has since grown to 50 members that perform for audiences of up to 8,500.

Janet Carey has attended multiple concerts in past years and says it's always a good time.

“The music is just wonderful. They do different themes throughout all the presentations. It’s great," Janet Carey said.

If you were unable to make it on Mother’s Day, don’t worry.

The next concerts will take place on May 18 and May 25 at 7 p.m. at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.

You can find more information regarding the concerts at Visit Tucson.