TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department are looking for the driver who hit and killed 69-year-old David Vance Selix in the early morning of March 10.

According to the media release, Selix was walking in or close to an unmarked crosswalk near East 22nd Street and South Second Avenue when he was struck by a silver four-door Sedan.

Selix died from the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call 9-1-1.