Tucson Fire working to recruit biggest class of firefighters in years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — January's job report in the U.S. shows strong gains in employment. Despite added jobs, many employers are struggling to find new hires.

Tucson Fire is working to bring more people under its employ. They're hoping to get at least 40 men and women for their next recruiting class. It will be the biggest class they've had in several years.

Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan says finding recruits has been a challenge.

"We're seeing, as a whole, about 50% fewer total applicants every time our recruitment process has opened and whether it's here in Tucson, or Boston or L.A. or Calgary, it's the same everywhere," Chief Chuck Ryan said.

Even for those who've never thought about working as a Firefighter or EMT, the next recruiting class offers training for those new to the field.

"I didn't expect to work in the fire service. I graduated from University of Arizona, had a completely different plan. And then I learned about the fire service. And it really checked a lot of boxes for me," Tucson Fire Deputy Chief Paul Moore said.

Those boxes included getting out in the community and being able to help others.

"There's no greater feeling than going to someone when they're having their worst day, treating them and—you know—saving a life, frankly," Moore said.

For more information about the Tucson Fire Department hiring process, click here.

Tucson Fire is accepting applications on 02/05/24 - 03/03/24. Informational sessions will be held at Fire Central (300 South Fire Central Place) on Tuesday February 13th from 6-8 pm and Wednesday February 21st also from 6-8. Academy start date is July 15th 2024.