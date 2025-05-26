Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

TPD: One person injured following Midtown shooting near Speedway and Swan

One person has been detained while TPD continues investigating Monday morning shooting
Speedway and Swan shooting
KGUN 9
Speedway and Swan shooting
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4700 E. 1st St. near Speedway and Swan. The shooting call came in around 9:40 a.m. near the Circle K Gas Station.

After arriving at the scene, officers conducted a search for the suspect. One person was arrested, and the investigation remains ongoing.

KGUN 9 will provide further updates once more information is available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism