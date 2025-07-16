Town hall aims to connect District 7 voters with congressional candidates on July 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the cloesly watched special election on July 15, voters in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District will have a chance to hear directly from the candidates hoping to represent them in Washington.

The Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs and the African-American Caucus – Tucson will host a town hall on Saturday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the historic Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd Street.

Organizers say the event, themed 'Your Voice. Your Issues. Your Power.', will offer a platform for candidates to share their positions and for voters to engage in dialogue about issues ranging from health care and housing to Social Security.

“This is not just another election — it’s a special election that carries weight far beyond Arizona,” said Jerry J. McPherson, executive director of the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs. “The eyes of the nation will be watching as voters in Congressional District 7 decide who will represent them in Washington. It’s essential that constituents have opportunities like this town hall to hear directly from the candidates and make informed decisions.”

Candidates appearing on the general election ballot have been invited to participate in a moderated forum. In addition to the discussion, community resource tables and public information will be available for attendees. Refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage residents to pre-register online at Eventbrite.