Taxes are due tonight: Go here in MIDTOWN for help filing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Taxes are due at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, April 15. If you're in the Tucson area and still need to file, you have a few options.

1. Get help filing taxes at Truly Nolen Leadership Center



The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Filing Finale

Free help filing your taxes for individuals or families making up to $79,000 annually

Runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m | Walk-ins must be checked in by 8 p.m.

2. File for an extension



Must be filed by 11:59 tonight

Must file separate forms for Federaland State (AZ Form 204)

Must still pay any taxes you owe by tonight

Extension gives you until October 15 to file taxes

Can file for any reason

For more information on state taxes, check out the Arizona Department of Revenue.

For more information on federal taxes, check out the Internal Revenue Service.