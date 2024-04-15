Watch Now
Taxes are due tonight: Go here in MIDTOWN for help filing

Free help filing taxes until 9 p.m. at Truly Nolen Leadership Center
Filing your tax return isn't always simple, and this year's process will be different for many.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Taxes are due at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, April 15. If you're in the Tucson area and still need to file, you have a few options.

1. Get help filing taxes at Truly Nolen Leadership Center

  • The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Filing Finale
  • Free help filing your taxes for individuals or families making up to $79,000 annually
  • Runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m | Walk-ins must be checked in by 8 p.m.

2. File for an extension

  • Must be filed by 11:59 tonight
  • Must file separate forms for Federaland State (AZ Form 204)
  • Must still pay any taxes you owe by tonight
  • Extension gives you until October 15 to file taxes
  • Can file for any reason

For more information on state taxes, check out the Arizona Department of Revenue.
For more information on federal taxes, check out the Internal Revenue Service.

